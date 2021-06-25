Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,018,442 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $377,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

