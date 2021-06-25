Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $319,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $171.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

