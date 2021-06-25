Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $448.22 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,621 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $448,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.