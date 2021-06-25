Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $523.59 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,945,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $523,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,880. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

