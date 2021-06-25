Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,859,007 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,859,007 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.19% of The Blackstone Group worth $608,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. 95,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,744. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

