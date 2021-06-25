Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 272,807 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,807 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $714,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.21. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

