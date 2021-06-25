Cliffwater LLC Boosts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC accounts for 3.0% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Barings BDC worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 6,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.