Cliffwater LLC Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. CVB Financial makes up about 1.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

