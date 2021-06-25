CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $150.00 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.44.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

