CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

