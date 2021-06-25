Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Sells $153,016.50 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $153,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CODA opened at $8.90 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

