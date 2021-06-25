Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Sells $153,016.50 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $153,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CODA opened at $8.90 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
