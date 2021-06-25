Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

