Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.