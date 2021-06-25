Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.
Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
