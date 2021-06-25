Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $29.08 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

