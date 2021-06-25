Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $11.10 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of -79.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 369,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

