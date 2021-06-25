Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.89

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 6405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

