Comparing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardax and SCYNEXIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 2.22 -$5.06 million N/A N/A SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 1,363.30 -$55.19 million ($4.71) -1.68

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Volatility and Risk

Cardax has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardax and SCYNEXIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A SCYNEXIS 0 0 7 0 3.00

SCYNEXIS has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 272.91%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% SCYNEXIS N/A -161.96% -36.74%

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Cardax on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for cardiovascular inflammation and dyslipidemia, with a target indication of severe hypertriglyceridemia; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for macular degeneration. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company develops ibrexafungerp, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

