Comparing iSun (ISUN) and Its Competitors

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iSun to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -55.90 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 20.34

iSun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iSun and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2109 8330 15487 646 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given iSun’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -15.70% -8.39% iSun Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s peers have a beta of 0.10, suggesting that their average share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun peers beat iSun on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

