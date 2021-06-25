Comparing Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 11.57 $254.96 million $6.43 26.37 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 24.10 $82.42 million $1.34 42.74

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 15.76% 4.33% 2.37% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 5 0 2.56 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $151.82, indicating a potential downside of 10.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats Mid-America Apartment Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.