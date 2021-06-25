Comparing Progyny (PGNY) & Its Competitors

Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Progyny to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 14.97% 17.31% 11.16% Progyny Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Progyny Competitors 92 389 537 15 2.46

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential downside of 26.90%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Progyny’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progyny has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progyny and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million $46.46 million 329.83 Progyny Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 39.72

Progyny’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Progyny is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Progyny has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny’s peers have a beta of 7.02, meaning that their average stock price is 602% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

