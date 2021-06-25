COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 14,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 426,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.