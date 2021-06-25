Connectome (CNTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $315,584.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Connectome has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $89,792.63 and $315,584.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00055215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00612400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00040053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

