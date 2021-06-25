Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,719. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

