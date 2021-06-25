Contrasting APA (APA) and Its Competitors

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare APA to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion -$4.86 billion -20.61 APA Competitors $6.17 billion -$700.44 million -3.47

APA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -240.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for APA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 10 10 1 2.57 APA Competitors 2038 10261 14505 473 2.49

APA currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 14.07%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares APA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% APA Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA peers beat APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

