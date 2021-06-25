Contrasting APA (APA) and Its Competitors

APA (NASDAQ: APA) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare APA to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares APA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|APA
|$4.44 billion
|-$4.86 billion
|-20.61
|APA Competitors
|$6.17 billion
|-$700.44 million
|-3.47
Insider and Institutional Ownership
83.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
APA pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. APA pays out -9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out -240.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. APA lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for APA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|APA
|0
|10
|10
|1
|2.57
|APA Competitors
|2038
|10261
|14505
|473
|2.49
APA currently has a consensus target price of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 14.07%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares APA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|APA
|-0.06%
|-48.58%
|-0.11%
|APA Competitors
|-144.92%
|-47.98%
|-2.00%
Volatility & Risk
APA has a beta of 4.93, suggesting that its share price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA’s peers have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
APA peers beat APA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.
