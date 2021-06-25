Convergence Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Convergence has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,389,771 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

