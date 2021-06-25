Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

CORT stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

