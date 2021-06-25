Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNR opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

