Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post sales of $465.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.10 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,193,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

