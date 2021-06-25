Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00029251 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $218.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,013.41 or 0.99845356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

