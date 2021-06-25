Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

