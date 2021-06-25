County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.