Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 16,429 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,071 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of People’s United Financial worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,972 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

PBCT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

