Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 22,092 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $48,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 6,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.