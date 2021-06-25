Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.67 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436,177 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.46% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 19,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

