Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $70,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 264,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 8,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,756. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.