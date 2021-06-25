Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Purchases A$19,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Cheuk Lun (Mark) Ng acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Credit Intelligence alerts:

About Credit Intelligence

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.