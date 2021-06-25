Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Purchases A$19,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Cheuk Lun (Mark) Ng acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Credit Intelligence
