Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

