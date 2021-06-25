Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.40% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,838. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.