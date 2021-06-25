Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

CPG opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

