CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,670 ($47.95). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,628 ($47.40), with a volume of 627,447 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,592.16. The company has a market cap of £29.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

