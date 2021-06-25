Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 3,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 809,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 445,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $9,895,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

