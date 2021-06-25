Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 3,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 809,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76.
In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 445,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,587,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $9,895,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.