Critical Review: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) vs. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASGN has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and ASGN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59% ASGN 5.15% 16.77% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and ASGN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.78 ASGN $3.95 billion 1.32 $200.30 million $4.81 20.32

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and ASGN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ASGN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. ASGN has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Given ASGN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASGN is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of ASGN shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ASGN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASGN beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients. The Oxford segment provides hard-to-find technology, digital, engineering, and life sciences staffing and consulting services in various skill and geographic markets. The ECS Segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, application and IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. ASGN Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.