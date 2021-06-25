Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright Sells 688 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $115.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

