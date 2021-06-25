Berenberg Bank Raises Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 7,800

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRDA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,260 ($94.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,869.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,196 ($67.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,804 ($101.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.68.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Insiders have acquired 303 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,915 over the last 90 days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

