Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86. Croda International has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.6092 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

