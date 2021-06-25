Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.