Crust Network (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.50 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $45.50 million and $2.62 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $26.04 or 0.00079621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00580238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.