Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.56

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $44,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

