CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

