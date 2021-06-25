Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $304.09 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00582412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00074286 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,192,006,295 coins and its circulating supply is 5,192,005,806 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

