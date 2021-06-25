Danone (DANOY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) recently:

6/23/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

6/15/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/15/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/26/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2021 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

DANOY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 174,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,794. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

